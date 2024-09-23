Vance Elementary School Off Lockdown Following Threatening Phone Call About Armed Intruder

Hartford County's Vance Elementary School in New Britain was forced to go into lockdown on Monday after a call was placed to the main office around 11 a.m., said Tony Gasper, superintendent of the Consolidated School District of New Britain in a message to parents, per NBC Connecticut.

New Britain Police rushed to investigate but found no threat at the school, Gasper said.

While Gasper stressed there was no threat found, he added that there would likely be an increased police presence at Vance Elementary and other New Britain schools on Tuesday, Sept. 24.

“Events like today’s cause deep concerns for our entire school community," Gasper wrote. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and I want to express my gratitude to our security team and the New Britain Police Department for their swift and professional response."

Hoax calls and social media threats of violence against schools seem to be on the rise this school year as more than two dozen Connecticut schools have reported receiving them. However, they do not appear connected as multiple people have been arrested.

A school in Bridgeport that received social media threats last week, said they had received an additional on Monday, Sept. 23.

Police are investigating the most recent round of threats, said Bridgeport Schools Superintendent Dr. Carmela Levy-David in an email to parents.

“We understand the concern this may cause and want to assure you that we are taking this matter very seriously," she wrote. "The safety and well-being of our community is our top priority. We are all working together and will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.”

