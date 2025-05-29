Twice-Deported Man Accused Of Child Abuse In New Britain Case: ICE

Jorge Martinez Duenas, 44, of Honduras, was arrested earlier this year by ICE agents while he was out on bail on state charges, federal authorities said.

“Jorge Martinez has already been removed from the U.S. twice, and now he faces charges of victimizing a child in Connecticut,” said Patricia H. Hyde, acting Field Office Director for ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations in Boston. “Children are among the most vulnerable members of our society, and we have zero tolerance for people who hurt them."

Martinez was first arrested by Wethersfield Police in 2008 on charges related to child endangerment and abuse. Although a judge later ordered him deported and immigration agents removed him in March of that year, the Connecticut Superior Court declined to prosecute the charges, ICE said.

Just months later, in September 2008, Martinez was caught by US Border Patrol after illegally re-entering the country, federal authorities said. ICE deported him again that same month.

But Martinez returned to the US for a third time.

Connecticut State Police arrested him again in September 2024. This time, the charges included risk of injury to a child, intent to commit cruelty on a child under 19, and first-degree unlawful restraint.

He was released after posting a $50,000 bond, authorities said. That's when ICE agents arrested him.

Those state charges are still pending.

Martinez was released before ICE could file an immigration detainer. Officers eventually tracked him down and arrested him again on March 3. He now remains in ICE custody.

