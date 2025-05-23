Person Arrested With Weapon Near New Britain High School: Reports

The school's principal notified parents that the campus was placed on lockdown when officials saw a suspicious individual approaching the 110 Mill St. school, NBC Connecticut reported.

The lockdown was lifted after police took the suspect into custody. A call to New Britain police seeking details about the suspect, the weapon, or their motives was not immediately returned.

School officials told reporters that the school resumed a normal class schedule following the incident.

