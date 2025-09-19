Orlando Guzman, 74, was sentenced to 240 months behind bars followed by a lifetime of supervised release, the US Attorney for Connecticut said. Guzman pleaded guilty earlier this year to production and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Prosecutors said Guzman was part of online groups where child sexual abuse material was shared. Investigators linked him to accounts in two of the groups. Between February and August 2022, he abused a young girl and recorded it on his phone, according to court records.

When investigators searched his devices, they found more than 3,000 videos and 2,000 images. Some of those files showed Guzman’s abuse of the victim.

Guzman was arrested in September 2022.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Britain and receive free news updates.