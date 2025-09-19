Mostly Cloudy 79°

Orlando Guzman Of New Britain Gets 20 Years For Child Porn

A New Britain man will spend the next two decades in federal prison for recording himself sexually abusing a child and for possessing thousands of child pornography images and videos.

Orlando Guzman will spend 20 years behind bars for recording himself abusing a child and having more than 5,000 videos and photos of child sexual abuse material, authorities said.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Markus Spiske
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Orlando Guzman, 74, was sentenced to 240 months behind bars followed by a lifetime of supervised release, the US Attorney for Connecticut said. Guzman pleaded guilty earlier this year to production and possession of child sexual abuse material. 

Prosecutors said Guzman was part of online groups where child sexual abuse material was shared. Investigators linked him to accounts in two of the groups. Between February and August 2022, he abused a young girl and recorded it on his phone, according to court records.

When investigators searched his devices, they found more than 3,000 videos and 2,000 images. Some of those files showed Guzman’s abuse of the victim.

Guzman was arrested in September 2022. 

