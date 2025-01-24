New Britain Man, 73, Admits To Filming Himself Sexually Abusing Child: Feds

Orlando Guzman, of New Britain, pleaded guilty to child exploitation offenses stemming from his sexual abuse of a minor and sharing and receiving child sexual abuse material, the US Attorney for Connecticut said.

Investigators accused Guzman of using private groups online to upload and share photos and videos of child sexual abuse material. From February through August 2022, he reportedly uploaded cellphone videos of himself abusing an underage girl, authorities said.

His relationship with the child was not released.

A forensic audit of his devices revealed a trove of more than 4,000 videos and 7,000 images of child sexual abuse material, including many involving himself, the prosecutor said. He's been in custody since Sept. 2022.

Guzman faces a minimum of 15 years in prison for the production of child pornography and a maximum term of 30 years behind bars. He faces another 20 years for having child sexual abuse material, according to federal sentencing guidelines.

A date for his sentencing has not been released.

