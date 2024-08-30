Man Killed, Woman Injured In Single-Vehicle New Britain Crash, Police Say

The crash occurred in Hartford County around 9:15 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 29, in the area of Slater Road near Mitchell Street in New Britain.

According to New Britain Police spokeswoman Rachel Zaniewski, when officers arrived, they found the unidentified man unresponsive, and he was later pronounced dead by New Britain EMS on the scene.

The passenger was alert and conscious but suffered several injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to an area hospital for further treatment, Zaniewski said.

The victims were not identified.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

