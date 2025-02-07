Hit-Run Driver, 18, Arrested In Deadly New Britain Pedestrian Crash: Police

Charlie Rodriguez surrendered to New Britain Police Headquarters on Thursday, Feb. 6, where he was processed without incident, New Britain spokesperson Rachel Zaniewski said.

Rodriguez is accused of fleeing the scene after striking two pedestrians near 237 Broad Street on Dec. 9, 2024, police said. One victim died, and the other was injured, officials said. Authorities did not release the name of the victim who died.

An arrest warrant was granted following an investigation. Rodriguez has been charged with evading responsibility resulting in death, evading responsibility causing injury, tampering with physical evidence, and multiple other motor vehicle offenses, according to police.

Rodriguez is being held on a $200,000 court-set bond, which must be posted in court. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Lieutenant Kyle Jones at 860-826-3070.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Britain and receive free news updates.