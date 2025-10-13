He Beat Cancer At 2 But Died At 25: Vigil Held For Motorcyclist Killed In New Britain Crash

The Hartford-born father of two passed away Wednesday, Oct. 8, one day after a motorcycle crash in New Britain, according to his obituary on the D’Esopo Funeral Chapel website and loved ones.

Maulucci, who overcame cancer when he was two years old, was remembered as “a warrior with an immense heart” who loved working on bikes and cars and spending time in nature, his obituary says.

His greatest sense of pride stemmed from his important role: father to his two sons, Jason and Jacob Maulucci, his obituary reads.

A GoFundMe for the boys had raised more than $9,000 as of Monday, Oct. 13.

Loved ones gathered Friday, Oct. 10, for a candlelight vigil at the corner of Cabot Street and Farmington Avenue, near the site of the crash. “Please bring peace, love, and a candle to light for Jason,” his aunt Deanna Kershbaumer wrote on Facebook.

In addition to his sons, Maulucci is survived by his father, John Scrivano; stepmother, Brittany Scrivano; his sister Arianna Nieves; niece Ava Marie Huffman; and a host of relatives. He is preceded in death by his mother, Cassey Maulucci.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at Corpus Christi Church of Christ the King Parish in Wethersfield, with calling hours on Thursday, Oct. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. at D’Esopo Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Hartford.

Click here for Maulucci's complete obituary and here to view the campaign for his sons.

