Frank Mitchell, 30, of Hamden, faces multiple felonies following the crash around 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18, Connecticut State Police said.

The New Britain crash happened near Exit 37B in the northbound lanes. State troopers arrived to find that two vehicles had rolled over. One driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The others, including Mitchell, were not hurt.

Police say Mitchell caused the crash. But what happened next shifted the focus from a routine accident to a criminal case.

While speaking with troopers at the scene, Mitchell allegedly admitted that he made chocolate bars and gummies containing psychedelic mushrooms. A search of his vehicle turned up what officials described as a large amount of controlled substances, along with packaging materials and drug-related items, police said.

Mitchell was arrested on the spot without incident. Investigators later obtained a search warrant for his home in Hamden, where they found more narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a large-capacity magazine.

He now faces a list of charges, including:

Reckless driving

Failure to stay in lane

Operating a drug factory

Possession with intent to sell hallucinogens

Possession of controlled substances

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine

Mitchell was held on a $100,000 bond, police said.

