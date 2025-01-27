Group Threatens To Sue New Britain Schools For Suspending Teacher Over Crucifix

Marisol Arroyo-Castro, who has worked in Connecticut schools for 32 years, has been a teacher at DiLoreto Elementary & Middle School in New Britain since 2003.

She has kept the crucifix by her desk for a decade, according to a Jan. 21 letter from the First Liberty Institute. However, in December, one of the school’s vice principals asked her to take it down.

When she refused, Arroyo-Castro was suspended following multiple meetings and now faces losing her job, the group representing her said.

The First Liberty Institute claims the Consolidated School District of New Britain is violating her First and 14th Amendment rights by prohibiting her freedom of religion and expression and denying her equal treatment.

The group cited what it described as inconsistent enforcement of the district’s policy, noting that other teachers at the school use coffee mugs with Biblical proverbs or display photos of the Virgin Mary on their walls.

The group says it is considering legal action against the school district if Arroyo-Castro is not reinstated to her position.

In a statement to WTNH, New Britain Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Gasper said the display of the crucifix violates state and federal laws requiring the separation of church and state. He also expressed concern that it could make non-Christian students feel uncomfortable.

The placement of this symbol in a highly visible position in the classroom infringes on the religious freedoms of our diverse student population. This issue extends beyond the display of the crucifix. The teacher’s actions included incorporating her personal religious beliefs into her instruction, which led to concerns from students and staff of different faiths. Reports indicated that students in the classroom felt uncomfortable. Students and staff raised concerns about the environment being overly influenced by the teacher’s religious views."We will not allow any teacher to use their position of authority to impose their personal religious beliefs or infringe on the civil rights of our students,” said Gasper. “Our commitment is to ensure a learning environment where all students and staff feel respected and valued, regardless of their faith or beliefs.

The First Liberty Institute previously won a major victory in the Supreme Court in 2022, representing a Washington high school football coach who was put on administrative leave for refusing to stop holding prayers at midfield with students.

