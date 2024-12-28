Light Rain Fog/Mist 39°

Daylight Armed Robbery At New Britain Gas Station Leads To Bust Of 3: Police

Three men were arrested after a harrowing armed robbery at the gas station, where one suspect allegedly pushed a gun into the victim's stomach and made off with his belongings. 

Shayne Bridges (left), Juan Cruz (top right), and Jackie Farmer

 Shayne Bridges (left), Juan Cruz (top right), and  Jackie Farmer

 Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Josh Lanier
According to Connecticut State Police, the robbery unfolded around midday at a New Britain Fastrak Station when two men, identified as Shayne Bridges, 29, and Juan Cruz, 29, both of New Britain, approached a man at the convenience store. One of the suspects allegedly pointed the gun at the man before taking his backpack, police said.

Officers with the New Britain Police Department joined troopers at the scene, where Bridges and Cruz were apprehended. The victim identified both men as the perpetrators, and authorities discovered the stolen items in their possession.

What followed raised the stakes: footage from Fastrak's surveillance cameras revealed Bridges passing the firearm to a third man, identified as Jackie Farmer, 45, of Hartford. Police later confirmed that Farmer did not have a valid permit for the weapon.

Adding to the charges, a search of Bridges uncovered narcotics, intensifying the legal troubles for the group.

The suspects are charged with: 

Shayne Bridges: First-degree robbery, second-degree breach of peace, and possession of narcotics.

Juan Cruz: First-degree robbery and second-degree breach of peace.

Jackie Farmer: Criminal possession of a firearm.

Bridges and Cruz are each being held on a $100,000 bond, while Farmer’s bond was set at $25,000, police said. All three were transferred to the Department of Correction and are awaiting their court appearance at New Britain Superior Court.

