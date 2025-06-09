Child Porn Repeat Offender: New Britain Man Who Had 3,000 Pics, Videos Gets 10 Years In Prison

Joshua Glaeser, 37, of New Britain, was sentenced on Monday, June 9, to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, the US Attorney for the District of Connecticut said. The punishment follows a months-long investigation that began in the summer of 2022.

Connecticut State Police investigators traced an internet address involved in the distribution of child sex abuse material to Glaeser’s home, authorities said.

When Homeland Security agents searched his home on Dec. 9, 2022, they seized a Chromebook, tablet, smartphone, and several storage devices. A forensic analysis revealed more than 3,000 images and videos of child pornography, including content showing the abuse of infants and toddlers.

Authorities said Glaeser wasn’t just collecting the material. He was sharing it with several others as well.

At the time of the search, Glaeser was already on probation from a 2012 conviction for possession of child pornography. He had served two years in prison for that offense and was in the middle of a 10-year probation term.

He pleaded guilty to the federal charge on Sept. 26, 2024, and has been in custody since the 2022 search, the prosecutor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Britain and receive free news updates.