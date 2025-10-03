4 People Stabbed In New Britain Home, Suspect In Custody

Officers rushed to Allen Street around 2 p.m. after reports of a disturbance. Inside, they found a domestic violence situation and four adults suffering from stab wounds, police said.

The victims were taken to hospitals across the area. Police did not release details on their injuries.

Authorities said the suspect was at the scene when officers arrived. They detained the person right away.

Police have not shared more information about what led up to the stabbings.

This is a developing story. Check back with Daily Voice for updates

