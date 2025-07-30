2-Year-Old Boy Dies After Choking At New Britain YWCA Daycare

Administrators at New Britain YWCA called 911 around 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29, for reports of a toddler choking. New Britain police, firefighters, and EMS responded to the call, a city spokesperson said.

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart identified the boy as Saunit and his mother as Shamyra Cooke.

Cooke told WFSB the daycare contacted her a few hours after drop-off to say her son had choked on a piece of food but would be OK.

However, she told reporters that when she arrived at the YWCA to check on Saunti, she found a chaotic scene with first responders performing life-saving measures on her son.

“Everyone was freaking out, everyone was crying, everyone was running around, and they were already doing CPR on my son,” Cooke told the news outlet. “When they closed the door on me, once the EMS closed the door on me, I already knew. I work at a hospital, I know how this goes.”

Mayor Stewart said in a post on X that the city's police and Community Health Affiliates were providing the Cooke family counseling and guidance.

"My heart breaks as I write this," she wrote. "As a mother of two young children myself, the very thought of one of them being taken from this earth is paralyzing. I cannot imagine the grief that Shamyra Cooke and her family are experiencing right now as a result of this tragic accident."

New Britain police, along with the Department of Children and Families and the Connecticut Office of Early Childhood, are investigating the circumstances surrounding Saunti’s death.

The New Britain YWCA announced in a Facebook post that it would be closed on Wednesday because of an "unforeseen incident."

A call to the Franklin Square location was not immediately returned.

Click here to follow Daily Voice New Britain and receive free news updates.