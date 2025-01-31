Waterbury Man Claimed He ‘Found’ Starving Dog In Naugatuck — Turns Out It Was His: Police

Julio Galindez-Rivera, of Waterbury, was arrested after bringing a Chihuahua to Naugatuck Animal Control, claiming he had found it wandering the streets. The dog was half-starved, malnourished, and neglected to the point that its claws were so overgrown and curled they dug into its paws, police said.

Under Naugatuck Animal Control policy, Galindez-Rivera had to fill out a form stating he didn’t know the dog’s owner. That was a lie, police said. The emaciated animal belonged to him.

Galindez-Rivera was arrested and charged with cruelty to animals and obstruction of an animal control officer, police said.

A judge ordered him held without bond because he was out on parole for an unrelated offense, police said.

