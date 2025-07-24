Waterbury Drunk Driver Had 3 Kids, Beer Cans, Suspected Cocaine In Car In Naugatuck: Police

Lazaro Ramirez, 39, was pulled over by Naugatuck police around 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 22, in the parking lot of the American Motor Lodge on Waterbury Road, authorities said.

When officers approached the car, they say Ramirez admitted he had no license, registration, or insurance. Officers noticed the smell of alcohol and signs that Ramirez was impaired. He told officers he had “consumed three beers” on his way home from work, Naugatuck police said.

Inside the car, police found three children — ages 1, 9, and 11 — who were not properly secured in the back seat. Officers also saw multiple empty beer cans and found a folded dollar bill with what they believed was cocaine residue, police said.

Ramirez failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

Ramirez was charged with three counts of risk of injury to a minor, operating under the influence, improper use of registration, operating without insurance, operating without a license, and operating an unregistered motor vehicle.

He was released on a $20,000 surety bond and is set to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on August 14.

Naugatuck police notified the Department of Children and Families.

