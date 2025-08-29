Mostly Cloudy 72°

Walmart Manager, Worker Arrested After Assault On Disabled Shopper In Naugatuck: Police

A shopping trip at a Connecticut Walmart turned violent when a fight broke out between two employees and customers, landing the workers in handcuffs, authorities said. 

Shelly Alam and Robert McLaughlin

Shelly Alam and Robert McLaughlin

 Photo Credit: Naugatuck Police Department
Josh Lanier
Shelly Alam, 45, and her manager, Robert Mclaughlin, 39, both of Waterbury, face multiple charges in connection with the Wednesday, Aug. 27, incident, according to Naugatuck police.

Officers were called to the Walmart on New Haven Road in Naugatuck around 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a fight inside the store. Police said two customers — one of whom was disabled and using a motorized scooter — were shopping for clothing when they asked Alam for help.

The customers told police that Alam “responded in a manner in which a verbal altercation between the two took place,” and that she began ridiculing the customer’s handicap, authorities said. The customers demanded to speak with a manager.

That’s when Mclaughlin punched one of the customers in the head, causing a minor injury, police said.

Police arrested both employees. 

Alam was charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree assault, risk of injury to a child, and interfering with an officer/resisting arrest, police said.

Mclaughlin was charged with third-degree assault, risk of injury to a child, and interfering with an officer/resisting arrest, according to police.

Both were released on $5,000 bonds, authorities said. 

