Naugatuck Predator Targets Young Gamers With Vile Demands: Feds Say He Exploited Dozens Of Kids

Sean Sayer, of Naugatuck, was arrested and charged with several child exploitation crimes after investigators say he exchanged over 1,300 messages with the Oregon boy in just three days, the US Attorney for Connecticut said.

The child had texted Sayer on March 20 asking if Sayer was "@fornight_legends" on TikTok. Officials said Sayer replied yes, and what followed was alarming.

Federal agents say Sayer "aggressively demanded sexually explicit images and videos" from the child in exchange for playing Fortnite with him. The boy sent him 15 such videos, all considered child sexual abuse material, the prosecutor said.

A preliminary review of Sayer’s cellphone reportedly uncovered screenshots of Snapchat chats with “dozens of additional minor victims.” Investigators say he used the same tactics: demanding inappropriate photos from children online.

Sayer was arrested on June 18 and appeared in federal court in New Haven.

He was released on a $150,000 bond into home detention with electronic monitoring. Under court orders, he’s banned from internet access and from having any contact with minors.

Sayer is charged with producing child pornography, coercion and enticement of a minor, receipt and possession of child pornography, and transferring obscene material to a minor, the prosecutor said.

If convicted, he faces anywhere from 10 years to life in prison, depending on the charge.

