Naugatuck Police Cleared In Park Shooting Of Knife-Wielding Man Who Wanted ‘Suicide by Cop’

The Connecticut Office of the Inspector General released its report Tuesday, July 29, on the Naugatuck police-involved shooting of 24-year-old Kyle O'Creene at Baummer Pond Park in April 2024.

O'Creene called 911 to report that a man was attacking people with a knife, though he did not say he was the one with the blade. He provided dispatchers with a description of himself and waited for officers to arrive, the report said.

When Naugatuck officers showed up at the Mill Street park, they found O'Creene holding a 14-inch kitchen knife near a picnic table. He charged at them, according to the report.

Despite repeated commands to stop and drop the weapon, O'Creene pressed on. He even brushed off a stun gun blast as he barreled toward two officers, authorities said.

The officers then opened fire, striking O'Creene four times.

As they began administering life-saving aid, O'Creene, who has a history of severe depression, told them, “I want to die,” and asked, “Why didn’t you kill me?” the report said.

He survived his injuries.

The day after the shooting, O'Creene told investigators he never intended to hurt the officers. He said he charged at them to “force their hand to shoot" him, according to the report.

The Inspector General’s report concluded that the officers followed proper procedure and exhausted all alternatives before opening fire. They were left with no choice, the report said.

To read the full inspector general's report, click here.

