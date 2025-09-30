Larry Mason, 18, is accused of trying to rob a third-floor apartment on Hill Street in Naugatuck around 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, police said.

Naugatuck police rushed to a multifamily home after people reported a possible gunshot and cries for help from the third floor. Witnesses said it sounded like a struggle had broken out. No one answered the door, so officers forced their way in.

Inside, they found signs of a fight. Furniture had been moved, and some property was damaged. They also noticed what looked like a bullet hole in the building, along with gun parts, but no one was inside.

Police later found the apartment’s tenant safe. Detectives took over the case and confirmed that a robbery had occurred. According to police, the Naugatuck teen tried to steal cash from the tenant and pulled a gun. A struggle followed, and the gun went off.

No one was hurt.

Officers found a 3D-printed handgun part and a magazine during the investigation, police said.

Mason was arrested and charged with:

First-degree reckless endangerment

Illegal discharge of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Attempted first-degree robbery

Mason was held on $500,000 bond, police said.

