Jimmy Bedard, of Wolcott, died shortly before 2 a.m. Thursday, May 15, near the Exit 26 off-ramp in Naugatuck, according to Connecticut State Police.

Bedard’s Mercedes-Benz had previously been involved in a minor, unrelated crash and was parked on the shoulder of the highway when a Ford Super Duty pickup truck traveling in the same direction lost control and spun out, police said.

The truck struck Bedard while he was standing outside his vehicle. He died at the scene. A woman who was standing near him suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, according to police.

The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the crash or dashcam footage is urged to contact Trooper Patrick Miko at 203-393-4200 or patrick.miko@ct.gov.

