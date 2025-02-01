CT Community Rallies After Naugatuck Dad Of 3 'With Heart Of Gold' Killed In Route 8 Crash

Kenny Martin, of Naugatuck, died just after midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 15, when he wrecked along Route 8 in Winchester, Connecticut State Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Waterbury native leaves behind his girlfriend of 16 years, Amber Munley, their two children, and a niece he was caring for.

A GoFundMe to help raise money for them as they navigate this new world without him has raised more than $26,000 as of Saturday, Feb. 1.

Amber not only cares for three children but also works two jobs and goes to school full time. We kindly ask for your support during this difficult time to help Amber with funeral expenses, living costs, and anything she could need while mourning the loss of her best friend.

Kenny was a master electrician who started his own business, Martin's Electric, his obituary said. He was proud of his accomplishments, but his north star was his family.

He was "a family man with a heart of gold," his obituary said.

Kenny was a dog lover and enjoyed taking hikes and exploring with his dog Tyson by his side. He enjoyed playing basketball, softball and football outside with his children; he also enjoyed hosting BBQ's with his closest friends and he was an avid New York Giants Fan.

A funeral for Kenny Martin was held last month.

Police are investigating the crash that caused his death. Authorities urge anyone with information or who witnessed the wreck to contact Trooper Derek Kareta at 860-626-1820 or Derek.Kareta@ct.gov.

For more information on his GoFundMe, click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Naugatuck and receive free news updates.