Pura Vida, located at 65 Rubber Ave. in Naugatuck, announced the news on its social media pages earlier this week. The restaurant sold authentic Costa Rican fare.

After two wonderful years, we are closing our doors. This journey has been filled with incredible memories, delicious meals, and, most importantly, the support of our amazing customers. To everyone who dined with us, shared a meal, or simply supported us from afar – thank you from the bottom of our hearts. ... While this chapter comes to an end, the memories we’ve made will last forever. We hope to see you again someday, in another chapter, in another way.

The owners did not elaborate on what led to the closure.

Pura Vida boasted a rare 5 out of 5 stars on Google Reviews. Many of the reviews were glowing recommendations for the restaurant's food, atmosphere, and management.

"Absolutely amazing food and outstanding service. So glad we found this gem! 10/10 and will be coming back for more 😍," one woman posted.

"I heard this was the best Costa Rican restaurant in New England," another wrote. "I am no expert in Costa Rican food, but I can attest that the food was fresh and full of heaven-in-your-mouth flavor."

