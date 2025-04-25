Chipotle Is Bringing Its First Drive-Thru To Naugatuck With A Tasty Twist

The new restaurant, located at 112 Bridge Street, opens on Wednesday, April 30, and includes a Chipotlane — a drive-thru pick-up lane that lets customers grab digital orders without getting out of their cars. It's a first-of-its-kind experience for the borough, where fast-casual options are limited.

The store is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Naugatuck diners will also be among the first to try a brand-new menu item — Chipotle Honey Chicken, a sweet and spicy protein that’s available for a limited time. It’s a big deal for food lovers looking to shake up their usual bowl or burrito order.

Chipotle is also hiring for around 30 positions at the new location and across the U.S. Job seekers can expect more than just hourly pay.

According to the company, workers can earn a crew bonus that “gives the opportunity to earn an extra month’s worth of pay each year.” Other benefits include access to a debt-free college degree program, English as a second language, and mental healthcare for employees and their families.

More information on job openings is available at chipotle.com/careers.

