Mystic Seaport Museum Lays Off 15 Percent Of Staff Amid Money Struggles

Christopher Freeman, the museum’s interim president and CEO, said the layoffs were “difficult but necessary” to address long-standing financial struggles.

“On October 28, Mystic Seaport Museum implemented difficult but necessary organizational changes to address long-standing financial challenges that have been compounded in recent years by rising inflation, increased operating costs, and uncertainty in state and federal funding for cultural institutions. While these steps were not easy, they were essential to the Museum’s long-term sustainability and its ability to fulfill its mission,” Freeman said in a statement.

The move affects about 15 percent of the staff. The museum said it is reducing expenses across all departments to stabilize its budget.

Freeman said the museum remains open. Scheduled events, including the Community Trick or Treat and Lantern Light Village, will continue as planned.

Projects like the new boat hall are not affected by the cuts. The museum said those projects are supported by donor and grant funding that cannot be used for regular operations.

Freeman said the museum’s focus now is on building a sustainable future.

“As we approach our centennial in 2029, we have an opportunity to reimagine the Museum for its next hundred years. Guided by our strategic plan, we are developing a framework for the Museum that prioritizes financial sustainability, mission alignment, and meaningful engagement with the audiences of today and tomorrow. This moment, though challenging, allows us to strengthen our impact, and to continue inspiring an enduring connection to the American maritime experience,” he said.

The museum said it plans to move forward with its strategic plan to ensure long-term stability and relevance for future visitors.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mystic and receive free news updates.