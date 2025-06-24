The Shipwright's Daughter is expected to launch its new concept, Mystic Fish Camp, in August, the restaurant said in an Instagram post on Thursday, June 19. The fast-casual seafood restaurant will be downtown at 4 Main Street, near Mystic's iconic drawbridge that spans the Mystic River.

Mystic Fish Camp is inspired by the New London County village's fishing history and warm-weather fun for children.

"Mystic Fish Camp is where New England coastal charm meets the nostalgia of summer camp — a fast-casual, family-friendly take on the traditional fish shack," The Shipwright's Daughter posted.

While a full menu has yet to be released, a teaser video showed fish-shack staples like fried fish, onion rings, and french fries in packaging with a logo featuring a fish skeleton and a tent next to logs representing a bonfire.

"Inspired by a time when life moved slower and fishermen gathered by the water to share their catch, Mystic Fish Camp blends bold creativity, deep-rooted sustainability, and a sense of community — bringing back the joy of sun-kissed days, shared tables, and maybe even a killer pair of tube socks. 🕶️☀️🍟🐟," The Shipwright's Daughter said.

The new restaurant will offer a more casual take on The Shipwright's Daughter's upscale coastal cuisine. Chef David Standridge, who earned the 2024 James Beard Award for Best Chef in the Northeast, will also lead Fish Camp's kitchen.

Mystic's reputation as a culinary hotspot has grown in recent years, thanks to restaurants like The Shipwright's Daughter. Condé Nast named the historic nautical village as one of the country's seven "secret food destinations" in 2021.

The Shipwright’s Daughter team was featured on The New York Times' 2024 list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America, along with receiving more praise from publications like Eater, Forbes, Vogue, and The Wall Street Journal.

