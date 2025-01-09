J&R Seafood Market will open a takeout restaurant in Mystic called Off The Hook, the shop said in a Facebook post. The spot will be on West Main Street in the former home of Young Buns Doughnuts, which closed at the end of 2024.

The new grab-and-go concept promises a curated menu of fresh and flavorful seafood dishes, maintaining the same quality and dedication customers of the Williams Avenue store have come to expect.

"The fish market is STAYING put!" J&R posted. "We wouldn’t do that to you 😉."

Off The Hook aims to offer a convenient way to enjoy fresh seafood on the fly, perfect for locals and visitors exploring Mystic’s waterfront.

J&R's fans said they were excited for the new location.

"JR Fish sandos all the time!" one Facebook commenter said.

"What a great and much-needed option for downtown Mystic!!!" another person commented. "I’m sure it’ll be a huge success!!!"

An opening date for Off The Hook hasn't been set but J&R said it will post updates and menu previews on its social media accounts.

