‘Survivor’ Holding Casting Call At CT's Mohegan Sun: Do You Have What It Takes?

Reality TV hopefuls will get their shot at island glory when the producers of the popular series “Survivor” roll into Mohegan Sun for an open casting call next month.

Producers of the popular reality game show "Survivor" will visit the Mohegan Sun on March 13 to interview candidates for next season's cast. 

 Photo Credit: CBS
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Contestants who think they can outwit, outplay, and outlast the competition will have a chance to prove it in front of the show's producers at the Shops at Mohegan Sun on March 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in The Shops Concourse at the hotel and casino. 

Anyone who dreams of braving the elements, forging alliances, and competing for the $1 million prize must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the United States. Each audition will be recorded and sent directly to “Survivor” producers for consideration.

Aspiring castaways are encouraged to bring their A-game and dress to impress. While there’s no set dress code, showing off their personality and enthusiasm could help hopefuls stand out.

The long-running CBS reality show has turned everyday people into household names since its debut in 2000. Contestants are pushed to their limits, battling both the wilderness and each other in a high-stakes game of survival.

