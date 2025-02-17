‘Survivor’ Holding Casting Call At CT's Mohegan Sun: Do You Have What It Takes?

Contestants who think they can outwit, outplay, and outlast the competition will have a chance to prove it in front of the show's producers at the Shops at Mohegan Sun on March 13 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in The Shops Concourse at the hotel and casino.

Anyone who dreams of braving the elements, forging alliances, and competing for the $1 million prize must be at least 18 years old and a legal resident of the United States. Each audition will be recorded and sent directly to “Survivor” producers for consideration.

Aspiring castaways are encouraged to bring their A-game and dress to impress. While there’s no set dress code, showing off their personality and enthusiasm could help hopefuls stand out.

The long-running CBS reality show has turned everyday people into household names since its debut in 2000. Contestants are pushed to their limits, battling both the wilderness and each other in a high-stakes game of survival.

