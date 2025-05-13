The popular doughnut chain announced its collaboration with Pac-Man on Monday, May 12. The two-player partnership between the brands helps mark Pac-Man's 45th birthday, which falls on Thursday, May 22.

The limited-time lineup includes three themed doughnuts and a maze-inspired box modeled after the classic arcade game.

"These all-new Pac-Man doughnuts are sweetest in multi-player mode," Krispy Kreme chief growth officer Dave Skena said. "So, press start on a dozen and chomp on a maze of flavors with family, friends and coworkers. Partnering with Bandai Namco and Pac-Man is a new high score of sweetness."

The collection features the Pac-Man Party Doughnut, which is an Original Glazed doughnut filled with yellow buttercream icing. The treat is topped with colorful sprinkles and a Pac-Man piece.

The Team Ghost Doughnut is a shell-shaped pastry filled with chocolate-flavored cream, dipped in black icing. The doughnut has a Pac-Man maze design and is topped with the four ghosts who are Pac-Man's nemeses in the game.

The Strawberry Power Berry Doughnut is a strawberry cream-filled doughnut dipped in red icing, topped with white sprinkles and a green icing leaf, resembling one of the fruits that gives players bonus points.

"This year marks an incredible milestone as we celebrate Pac-Man's legacy and his 45 years of impact," said Karim Farghaly, senior vice president for business innovation and licensing at Bandai Namco Entertainment America. "We are thrilled to partner with Krispy Kreme, another beloved iconic brand, to deliver a sweet experience for fans to enjoy just in time for Pac-Man Day."

From May 12 through Sunday, May 18, customers can get one free Original Glazed doughnut during "Hot Light" hours, which are 7 to 9 a.m., 5 to 7 p.m., or whenever the red light is on, signaling that doughnuts are freshly made. The offer is valid in-shop and at the drive-thru, limited to one per guest each day.

If fans help Krispy Kreme give away all 45,000 doughnuts in the week, the chain says it will bring back its popular Strawberry Glazed doughnut. The treat last appeared on the Krispy Kreme menu in 2023.

On Pac-Man's birthday of May 22, customers can also get a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for just 25 cents when they buy any dozen at the regular price.

Krispy Kreme is also turning its miniature "Doughnut Dots" into "Pac-Dots," in honor of the pellets Pac-Man eats in mazes. The company will offer a free 10-count of "Pac-Dots" with the purchase of any regular-priced dozen through Wednesday, May 14.

Pac-Man doughnuts are available for pickup or delivery on Krispy Kreme's app and website, as well as select retail stores in six-pack boxes.

