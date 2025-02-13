As "Saturday Night Live" prepares to celebrate 50 years of comedy genius and iconic cultural moments, three cast members have announced a live standup show at Mohegan Sun Arena. "Colin Jost and Friends" will take place at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 26, the Uncasville casino said in a news release on Thursday, Feb. 13.

The "Weekend Update" co-anchor since 2014 and husband of actress Scarlett Johannson will be joined by fellow SNL cast members Marcello Hernández and James Austin Johnson.

Jost has been a key part of SNL since joining as a writer in 2005. The five-time Writers Guild Award winner and two-time Peabody Award recipient has been nominated for 15 Emmy Awards and has co-hosted major events like the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards.

With his co-anchor Michael Che, the duo hosted special editions of "Weekend Update" on MSNBC during the 2016 Democratic and Republican conventions. The two also executive produced and hosted Peacock's first live comedy event, "Colin Jost and Michael Che Present: New York After Dark".

The announcement came just days before SNL50: The Anniversary Special, which airs live on NBC at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16. The three-hour celebration will showcase the funniest moments from the sketch comedy show's half-century at Rockefeller Center in New York City.

Confirmed SNL50 guests include music stars like Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Miley Cyrus, and Paul McCartney. Acting legends such as Robert De Niro, Tom Hanks, Woody Harrelson, and Pedro Pascal will also be there for the golden anniversary special.

Many famous SNL alumni will return for the reunion, including Chevy Chase, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Steve Martin, Seth Meyers, Eddie Murphy, Amy Poehler, Adam Sandler, and Jason Sudekis.

Tickets to Jost's show at Mohegan Sun go on sale at noon on Friday, Feb. 14 on Ticketmaster's website. The arena's box office will have tickets available starting Saturday, Feb. 15.

Fey and Poehler will also have a show at Mohegan Sun Arena at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 16.

