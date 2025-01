The massive payout came on an IGT-developed movie-theme slot machine, based on the hit film "Jumanji: The Next Level." The winner celebrated the jackpot with everyone on the casino floor.

The winner's name was not released.

Mohegan Sun in Uncasville offers slot games, high-limit lounges, and many other games and experiences. Find more details at mohegansun.com/playing.

