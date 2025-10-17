Mohegan CEO Leaving Casino Company After 25 Years

Ray Pineault will step down from his role as Mohegan's president and CEO on Sunday, Dec. 28. The company announced his planned departure in a news release on Thursday, Oct. 16.

Appointed CEO in 2021, Pineault helped Mohegan reopen its resorts during the COVID-19 pandemic and oversaw the growth of Mohegan Digital. His career with the Mohegan Tribe began in 2001 as a senior attorney for the tribal government.

Pineault also once served as Mohegan's chief operating officer, as well as the president and general manager of Mohegan Sun.

"With Mohegan well-positioned for the future, including the expansion of online gaming, the time is right for me to transition from my role as President and CEO of Mohegan," Pineault said. "It has been my distinct honor to serve my tribe for the past 25 years, and I look forward to focusing more on my family, who undoubtedly have made sacrifices for me to hold this position."

Tribal council chair James Gessner Jr. praised Pineault's decades of leadership.

"The devotion and passion Ray has demonstrated over the last 25 years are testaments to his unwavering dedication to helping our tribe," Gessner said. "Being the head of an organization, especially an international business, comes with immense responsibility, unrelenting hours, and a willingness to make personal sacrifices for the betterment of his fellow tribal members and the thousands of Mohegan employees who rely on his leadership and guidance."

Mohegan owns its flagship Mohegan Sun casino in Uncasville, Connecticut, along with the Connecticut Sun WNBA team. The company also operates Mohegan Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre and two Canadian casinos in Niagara Falls, Ontario.

The Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority's management board said it's "taking appropriate steps" to have a smooth transition.

