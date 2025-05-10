Greedy For Tate McRae? Her 2025 Tour Is Headed Your Way

Tate McRae is set to light up arenas across the Northeast this summer with her “Miss Possessive Tour,” and fans are already racing to score seats. Tickets are available now via StubHub, Ticketmaster, and Vivid Seats.

McRae, the Calgary-born singer, first made headlines as a teenage finalist on So You Think You Can Dance. But it was her raw, relatable songwriting and smoky vocals that made her a global name. Her 2020 breakout hit, “you broke me first,” cemented her as a Gen Z force, and her latest viral anthem “greedy” only turned up the heat.

Now 21 and riding high from the release of her third studio album, "So Close to What," McRae is headlining some of the biggest venues in the country. Her 2025 tour promises a mix of moody bangers, dance-driven staging, and everything fans have come to expect from the pop star who does it all.

Here’s where you can catch her live in the Northeast:

With a voice that hits like a text you weren’t ready to read, and choreography that reminds you she started out as a dancer, Tate McRae’s shows are more than a concert—they’re a full-body experience.

