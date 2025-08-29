Enjoy $2 Dozens Of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Over Labor Day Weekend: Here's How

The chain is offering dozens of Original Glazed doughnuts for $2 from Friday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 1. Customers who buy any dozen (or 16-count minis) can score a second dozen of Original Glazed for just $2 with promo code "BOGO2."

The offer is available at participating shops while supplies last.

Behind the marketing push, Krispy Kreme has faced growing challenges. The company's shares have fallen more than 60% in 2025, while economists have questioned whether its fresh-daily delivery model can keep up with costs and competition, CNBC reported.

Industry analysts describe Krispy Kreme as being in "survivor mode" after the collapse of a costly McDonald's partnership. The agreement's end has forced Krispy Kreme to sell off assets and rethink its growth strategy.

The Labor Day weekend promotion comes as Krispy Kreme works to rekindle customer excitement with its Harry Potter-themed "Back to Hogwarts" collection. The limited-time menu features house-inspired doughnuts and drinks like the Golden Snitch Latte, running through Sunday, Sept. 14.

In May, Krispy Kreme also had special doughnuts and deals to celebrate the iconic video game Pac-Man's 45th anniversary.

