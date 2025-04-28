Driver Threatens To Shoot, Points Loaded Gun At Victim In Montville Road Rage Incident: Police

State Police said Damian Brower was involved in a heated confrontation on the highway near Exit 5 on Friday, April 25, around 9:40 a.m., Connecticut State Police said.

According to investigators, Brower admitted he pulled out his .357 magnum revolver during the argument because he was "in fear for his life." Officers found the gun loaded with five rounds of ammunition and seized it as evidence, police said.

The victim told police they were driving south in the left lane when they came up behind a black Dodge Ram pickup that suddenly slammed on its brakes. The victim said they kept driving when the truck moved again, but it brake-checked a second time soon after.

When the victim tried to pass in the right lane, they saw the truck’s driver point a gun at them through the open passenger window, authorities continued.

According to the victim, the driver of the pickup shouted, "I'll shoot you," before they sped away in fear. The victim said the truck continued to follow closely behind, and the gun was still pointed at them through the windshield. The victim quickly called 911 and gave dispatchers the truck’s license plate number.

Waterford police met him at his home that night, and he was arrested soon after, authorities said. He is charged with first-degree threatening with a firearm and breach of peace. Brower was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Norwich Superior Court on May 8.

