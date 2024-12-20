The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m. at 20 Kitemaug Road in Montville, and multiple other agencies were soon called to assist in battling the blaze, the Norwich Fire Department reported. Crews reported a partial collapse about 20 minutes later, forcing firefighters to withdraw.

Once firefighters were able to get inside they found the man — who was in his 80s— dead inside, Authorities did not release any other information Friday morning.

WFSB reported the home belonged to a family-owned apple orchard.

Police closed several roads in the area for hours on Friday morning as crews cleaned, cleared, and investigated the scene.

It's unclear what sparked the blaze.

