No Plates, No Brakes, No Luck: Reckless Milford Driver’s Wild Ride Ends In Crash, Cuffs

Bryan Ramos, 20, of Waterbury, was behind the wheel of a silver 2020 BMW with no license plates when he stopped in front of officers who were helping a stranded driver near Boston Post Road and Home Acres Avenue in Milford around 2:40 a.m. on Nov. 28, officers said.

He spun multiple donuts in the road before tearing off at high speed. Police attempted to pull him over, but he refused to stop, Milford authorities said. An unmarked police car tracked him from a distance as he weaved through the city.

At one point, Ramos threw his car in reverse on the wrong side of Gulf Street—barreling toward a police cruiser—before stomping on the gas and speeding off again, officials said.

Officers deployed stop sticks near Gulf Street and New Haven Avenue, but Ramos kept going, blowing through the Cherry Street intersection before losing control and crashing into the woods near Buick Avenue, authorities said.

Police provided first aid until paramedics arrived and transported him to an area hospital.

A search of the car turned up a loaded Glock 17 training pistol that fires paintballs inside the trunk, along with a black balaclava, authorities said.

Ramos turned himself in to Milford police on Tuesday, Jan. 28. He faces multiple charges, including weapons in a motor vehicle, failure to wear a seat belt, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, failure to insure a vehicle, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, unsafe backing, disobeying an officer's signal, unsafe movement, failure to display plates, speeding, and failure to drive right, Milford police said.

He was released after posting a $5,000 bond, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Milford and receive free news updates.