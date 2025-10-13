Milford's Anthony Yannella, 22, Dies After 2-Week Battle With Pneumonia

Anthony graduated from Foran High School, where he was a proud member of the marching band and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, completing a service project at Camp Cedarcrest, his obituary said.

Anthony went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree in cybersecurity and networking from the University of New Haven, where he was active in the Kappa Kappa Psi Band Fraternity, as well as the university’s gaming and hacking clubs, according to his obituary. His talent was recognized nationally by the Department of Energy for identifying a critical security breach, his obituary said.

A GoFundMe launched by Lauren Davi had raised more than $32,000 as of Monday, Oct. 13, to support Anthony’s parents, Pam and Jim Yannella, with medical and funeral expenses.

“Anthony touched the lives of so many and was cherished by everyone fortunate enough to know him,” the fundraiser said. “His loss leaves a profound void in the hearts of his family, friends, and community.”

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 12 to 3 p.m. at Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad Street, Milford, with a prayer service at 2:30 p.m. Private interment will follow at Saint Mary Cemetery on Buckingham Avenue.

Click here to view the GoFundMe for Anthony's family and here for his obituary with service information.

