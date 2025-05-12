Fair 70°

Milford Woman, 59, Dies After Weekend Crash on Boston Post Road

A 59-year-old Connecticut woman who was injured in a crash over the weekend has died from her injuries, police said. 

Frances Sullivan died from her injuries on Sunday, May 11. The car she was riding in was involved in a crash around 6 p.m. on Boston Post Road in Milford the day before. 

 Photo Credit: Milford Police Department
Josh Lanier
Frances Sullivan, 59, of Milford, was the passenger in a car that was involved in a crash around 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, on Boston Post Road in Milford, authorities said. 

Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash, and firefighters had to cut two people out of one of the vehicles before paramedics could rush them to an area hospital. Sullivan died of her wounds on Sunday. 

Multiple people posted tributes to Sullivan on social media following her death. She is remembered for his big personality and sense of humor. 

An initial investigation found that a Toyota Corolla driving north on the Milford Parkway crashed with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Boston Post Road. 

A 64-year-old Milford man, who was driving the car Sullivan was in, suffered minor injuries in the crash, Milford firefighters said. He and Sullivan were both taken to Bridgeport Hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. 

