Milford Woman, 59, Dies After Weekend Crash on Boston Post Road

Frances Sullivan, 59, of Milford, was the passenger in a car that was involved in a crash around 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 10, on Boston Post Road in Milford, authorities said.

Both drivers were seriously injured in the crash, and firefighters had to cut two people out of one of the vehicles before paramedics could rush them to an area hospital. Sullivan died of her wounds on Sunday.

Multiple people posted tributes to Sullivan on social media following her death. She is remembered for his big personality and sense of humor.

An initial investigation found that a Toyota Corolla driving north on the Milford Parkway crashed with a Jeep Grand Cherokee at the intersection of Boston Post Road.

A 64-year-old Milford man, who was driving the car Sullivan was in, suffered minor injuries in the crash, Milford firefighters said. He and Sullivan were both taken to Bridgeport Hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

