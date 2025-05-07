Milford Man Surrenders After 36-Hour Standoff; Police Find Weapons, Grenade Inside Home: Cops

Daniel Rodak, of Milford, is charged with threatening, interfering with an officer, and breach of peace, police said.

Police were called to Rodak's Pullman Drive home in Milford for a welfare check around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, April 28, but the routine visit unraveled quickly.

Rodak reportedly shouted multiple threats to shoot the officers as they tried to speak with him. Out of caution, police backed away and set up a perimeter. They tried to talk Rodak down, but their attempts didn’t work, Milford police said.

The situation escalated the next day. Rodak “threatened to shoot at police vehicles” as officers continued efforts to resolve things peacefully, according to police.

After about 36 hours, Rodak gave himself up and was taken into custody without further incident, officials added. No one was injured in the stand-off.

When police searched the home, they found several weapons, ammo, and even a hand grenade. The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad was called in to secure the explosive.

Rodak was being held on a $250,000 bond, authorities said.

Milford police haven’t said why the welfare check was requested or what led to Rodak’s behavior, but the peaceful end to the standoff likely prevented a more dangerous outcome.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Milford and receive free news updates.