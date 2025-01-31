Milford Man, His 'Mules' Scammed $50K Worth Of iPhones Through Insurance Scheme: Police

Esmaylin Delacruz, 37, of Milford, was taken into custody Thursday, Jan. 30, and charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, first-degree larceny, and insurance fraud, Connecticut State Police said.

Investigators say Delacruz used a network of "mules" to open accounts with multiple wireless carriers and file fraudulent claims to obtain new Apple iPhones. Those devices, police said, were later funneled back to Delacruz.

The investigation began in March when Asurion Insurance Services reported a large-scale fraud scheme involving fake insurance claims for iPhones. New Haven police received a similar complaint, leading to a joint probe that identified Delacruz as a key suspect, officials said.

In November, detectives searched Delacruz’s Milford home and seized multiple iPhones they say were linked to the fraud. A review of the evidence allegedly tied Delacruz to at least $50,000 worth of fraudulent claims, police said.

Delacruz remained held on a $75,000 bond, police said.

