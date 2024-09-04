Fair 75°

Milford Man Charged With Threatening Victim With Shotgun

A 34-year-old Connecticut man is being held on bond after allegedly threatening a victim with a rubber bullet shotgun at a hotel.

Photo Credit: Milford Police Department
New Haven County resident Jason Jacobs, of Milford, was charged on Monday, Sept. 2, at the Red Roof Inn at 10 Rowe Ave., in Milford.

According to Milford Police, officers responded to a threat with a weapon charge at the hotel.

An investigation found Jacobs threatened the victim while brandishing a rubber bullet shotgun with two children in the room, police said.

Jacobs was arrested and charged with:

  • Breach of peace
  • Threatening
  • Risk of injury
  • Carrying dangerous weapon

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

