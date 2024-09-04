Milford Man Charged With Threatening Victim With Shotgun

New Haven County resident Jason Jacobs, of Milford, was charged on Monday, Sept. 2, at the Red Roof Inn at 10 Rowe Ave., in Milford.

According to Milford Police, officers responded to a threat with a weapon charge at the hotel.

An investigation found Jacobs threatened the victim while brandishing a rubber bullet shotgun with two children in the room, police said.

Jacobs was arrested and charged with:

Breach of peace

Threatening

Risk of injury

Carrying dangerous weapon

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

