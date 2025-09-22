Milford Man Accused Of Posting Violent Threats, Harassing Woman Online

Frank David, of Milford, is accused of making threats toward the 56-year-old woman online. Screenshots showed a photo of the woman with comments such as “Shoot this [redacted] please” and “…prolly just gonna laugh when they shoot you in the face,” Connecticut State Police said.

The posts were taken down, but not before investigators documented them with screenshots, authorities said.

The woman told police she met David in 2018 through her job. She said he had made posts about her in the past, but they were “more troublesome and sexual than threatening.”

She became worried, however, after learning David had access to firearms, a police report said.

She said David had written her a letter in 2020 saying he had a crush on her. In 2024, she said he posted online about visiting her home.

“The victim stated that David has posted antisemitic, threatening, and sexual remarks, which has caused her fear of being sexually assaulted and physically harmed," the police report continued.

David acknowledged the posts on his account, but said he did not make them. He told police he believes an ex-girlfriend hacked his account and made the posts, something he claimed had happened before, the police report said.

He deleted his social media account after the unnamed platform restricted it.

He said he couldn't see the full posts that were flagged, but one mentioned shooting someone.

He apologized for the posts using the account of a character he created named "Joe McDaniel." However, he added, he had not used that account before then.

Police charged David with inciting injury to persons or property, second-degree stalking, second-degree threatening and second-degree harassment, officials said.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond, authorities said.

