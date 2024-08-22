Milford Infant Death Update: Bridgeport Man Charged, Held On $1 Million Bond

Fairfield County resident Dale Kirkland, age 31, of Bridgeport, was charged in New Haven County on Wednesday, Aug. 21, by the Milford Police in connection with the death of the child found at the Mayflower Motel.

According to Milford Police Officer Brianna MacDonald, the infant was found around 11:30 a.m. in the bathtub of a vacant room on Wednesday, Aug. 21.

"Our officers performed CPR on the infant until paramedics arrived and took over life-saving measures," MacDonald said.

The infant was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and was pronounced dead at 11:56 a.m.

Milford Police detectives and the Milford State’s Attorney’s Office responded and assumed the investigation.

MacDonald said the investigation revealed that Kirkland had been renting the room and checked out on the morning of Wednesday, August 21.

"It is believed that Kirkland arrived at the motel with the infant on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024, and checked out, leaving the infant behind," she added.

Kirkland was located in Bridgeport with the assistance of the Bridgeport Police Department. He was taken into custody and transported to Milford Police Headquarters, where he was charged.

He is currently being held on a $1 million bond. Kirkland is expected to be arraigned in Milford Court on Thursday, Aug. 22, and additional charges may be pending.

This remains a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Milford and receive free news updates.