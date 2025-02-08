Man Seriously Injured On I-95 At Scene Of Disabled Tractor Trailer In Milford: State Police

A 2014-2017 white Hyundai Genesis was traveling in the right, southbound lane of I-95 when, for unknown reasons, it veered into the right shoulder and struck the Killingworth man in the shoulder, CT State Police said. The incident occurred at approximately 2:03 a.m. near the entrance to the Exit 34 on-ramp in Milford.

Emergency responders from the Milford Fire Department transported him to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment. Police said the driver of the Hyundai did not sustain injuries.

The Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Squad (CARS) responded to the scene to assist with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is urged to contact Trooper Jonathan Colby at Troop G-Bridgeport at (203) 696-2500 or by email at jonathan.colby@CT.gov.

