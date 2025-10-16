KISS Star Ace Frehley On Life Support After Fall In Studio: Report

TMZ reported late Thursday afternoon, Oct. 16, that the original KISS lead guitarist has been on a ventilator “for some time,” has not improved, and that his family is considering turning off support, perhaps as soon as Thursday evening.

The fall happened about two weeks ago and forced him to cancel upcoming tour dates, TMZ said.

Frehley, 74, was born Paul Daniel “Ace” Frehley and rose to fame as the band’s original lead guitarist, occasional lead vocalist, and a founding member. He invented the persona of The Spaceman (also known as Space Ace) and helped shape KISS from its start in 1973.

He grew up in the Bedford Park section of the Bronx in New York City. He got the nickname “Ace” in high school from friends who said he was “a real ace” for his ability to get dates.

He auditioned for Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, and Peter Criss after seeing a Village Voice ad in late 1972, joined within weeks, and by January 1973 the band had the name KISS.

Frehley designed the double-lightning-bolt KISS logo and later penned fan favorites, recording his first lead vocal on “Shock Me” in 1977.

He left the band in 1982, rejoined for the 1996 reunion, and departed again in 2002. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2014 as a member of KISS.

Outside KISS, he scored success with his 1978 platinum solo debut and with Frehley’s Comet in the late 1980s. He has continued to record and tour, including the 2024 album 10,000 Volts and the 2025 release of Origins Vol. 3.

