K9 Tracks Man Violating No Contact Order To Wooded Area In Milford: Police

Officers were dispatched to a Milford home around 5:15 a.m. for a domestic violence incident in progress, the police department said.

Police learned that Edward Russow, 37, had entered the garage of a victim’s home and was rummaging through items despite having an active full no-contact order against him, police said. Officers also discovered he had an additional active domestic violence arrest warrant, officials said.

By the time officers arrived, Russow had fled. A perimeter was set up, and K9 Rip and his handler conducted a search, leading police to Russow in a wooded area nearby, authorities said.

Russow was taken into custody without incident. He was held on a $20,000 bond and transported to Milford court later that morning.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Milford and receive free news updates.