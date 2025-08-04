Fair 85°

Jose Gonzalez Busted Going 125 MPH On I-95 In Milford

A 23-year-old man was arrested early after state police said he was caught driving 125 miles per hour on I-95 while drunk.

Photo Credit: Connecticut State Police
Jose Gonzalez, of Bridgeport, was pulled over near Exit 40 on the southbound side of I-95 in Milford just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, after troopers clocked him at nearly twice the speed limit, Connecticut State Police said.

The trooper noted Gonzalez showed "clear signs of impairment," including red, glossy eyes and the smell of alcohol.

Authorities arrested him and administered a blood alcohol test at the Troop G barracks in Bridgeport. He was nearly double the legal limit of .08, State Police said.

Gonzalez was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving, police said.

He was released after posting a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court later this month, authorities said.

