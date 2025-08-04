Jose Gonzalez, of Bridgeport, was pulled over near Exit 40 on the southbound side of I-95 in Milford just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 3, after troopers clocked him at nearly twice the speed limit, Connecticut State Police said.

The trooper noted Gonzalez showed "clear signs of impairment," including red, glossy eyes and the smell of alcohol.

Authorities arrested him and administered a blood alcohol test at the Troop G barracks in Bridgeport. He was nearly double the legal limit of .08, State Police said.

Gonzalez was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving, police said.

He was released after posting a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court later this month, authorities said.

