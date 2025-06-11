Hungry Kidnapper Forces Victim To Drive Him To Milford McDonald's, Ends Up In Cuffs: Police

Alexander Mathews, 28, of Milford, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, second-degree threatening, and second-degree breach of peace following his arrest on June 2, according to Milford police.

Officers were called to the McDonald’s on Boston Post Road around 1 p.m. after receiving reports of a possible kidnapping, authorities said. But by the time officers arrived, Mathews had fled the scene.

Police launched a search and located Mathews near Exit 39 on Interstate 95, where he was still carrying the knife allegedly used in the abduction, investigators said.

The investigation revealed that Mathews approached the victim at a boat ramp at 57 New Haven Ave., brandished a knife, and told them to drive him to Stamford. During the drive, he demanded they stop at McDonald’s so he could get food.

While inside the restaurant, the victim managed to call 911, police said.

Mathews was taken into custody and held on a $75,000 bond, authorities said.

