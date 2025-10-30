Huge Barges Run Aground On Milford Beach; Coast Guard Working To Remove Them

Firefighters were called to Woodmont Beach in Milford on Thursday, Oct. 30, to reports of the ships being pushed onto the sand. No injuries were reported.

The US Coast Guard said they are aware of the situation, and authorities are working on a plan to remove the vessels. However, they don’t yet know how the barges ended up on the beach or how they would remove them.

Milford firefighters shared a video of one of the barges along with the Gordon Lightfoot classic "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald."

As Hurricane Melissa batters the Caribbean, its reach is being felt in Connecticut, where rough surf and high winds are hitting the Constitution State's coast.

The Milford Fire Department warned that high winds and dangerous surf are expected to continue overnight. They have asked residents to stay away from the beach, especially during high tide, when conditions will be at their worst.

